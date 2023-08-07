Senator Idris Karimi of the APC has called out his colleague from the SDP, Ahmed Wadada, for not dressing properly during plenary

Karimi, a senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, raised the point of order 55 rule 13, which compelled them to properly dress in the senate

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, sustained the order of the Kogi Senator while the house was in a rowdy session

FCT, Abuja - There is growing tension and hatred in the Red Chamber as Senator Idris Karimi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) called out Senator Ahmed Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for dressing shabbily.

Karimi, a senator representing Kogi West, raised the point of order 55 rule 13, which he read that "Senators shall attend the sitting of the senate properly dressed, in known traditional and formal attire."

He called on Wadada, the senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, for not dressing properly for the plenary.

Why Senator Wadada was called out during plenary

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District then said:

"Senator Wadada, you're not properly dressed."

His comment was greeted with a rowdy session, but the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, stepped in and said the order of the Kogi Senator was sustained.

Ahead of the February 25 presidential and national assembly election, Wadada, a House of Representatives member on the APC platform, resigned his membership from the ruling party and joined the SDP.

How APC lost Senator Wadada to the SDP

Wadada had complained about irregularities on the delegate list from Keffi and Nasarawa local government areas ahead of the APC primary for the Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

He was able to get the senatorial ticket of the SDP, where he tested his popularity against the APC candidate in the district and won the election.

Wadada garnered 96,488 votes against his rival in the APC, Shehu Tukur, who polled 47,71 and Musa Galadima of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 46,820 votes.

