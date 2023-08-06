APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje said President Bola Tinubu never mention appointing Rabiu Kwankwaso as minister

Ganduje said it was the NNPP presidential candidate who spoke about being appointed as a minister by President Tinubu

He added that Kwankwaso is free to join the ruling APC now that a fellow Kano state indigene is the chairman of the party

Kano state - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has reacted to the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso missing out on President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Ganduje said it was Kwankwaso who talked about being appointed minister and not President Tinubu, Daily Trust reported.

Ganduje says it was Kwankwaso who talked about being appointed a minister and not Tinubu Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje/Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

“It is true that President Tinubu has promised to run a unity government, and he stood by his words. Nyesom Wike, from PDP, is now a Minister nominee. But he [Kwankwaso] is the one who said he will be given appointment initially, and not the President himself,”

He said Kwankwaso did say anything throughout his stay in the Senate while representing Kano state.

The APC chairman said:

“Nobody will say Kwankwaso is not a good politician, at least he was a two-term Kano Governor, although, in disrupted tenures, he was Minister of Defence, even though he doesn’t know what is defense, and was once a Senator, even though he never said anything throughout his stay there.

Ganduje added that Kwankwaso is free to join the APC as the door is open for him.

“But, if he is willing to decamp to APC, our door is open, especially now that someone from his state is the party, Chairman, it will be easier for him to lobby.”

