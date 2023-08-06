Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has predicted the downfall of the APC will be necessitated by the emergence of Abdullahi Ganduje as national chairman

The cleric said under Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, there would be massive corruption and the abuse of the rule of law

Ayodele former added that the supporters of the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC would pay dearly for it under the administration of Ganduje

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ikeja, Lagos - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said that the emergence of Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will lead to the downfall of the ruling party.

The cleric, in a video on his Twitter page, said the APC declared that the emergence of Ganduje as the national chairman of the APC was the beginning of the downfall of the ruling party.

Primate Ayodele predicts APC downfall, gives reason Photo Credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele, APC

Source: Twitter

Primate Ayodele reveals how APC will fall

Ayodele said under Ganduje, APC would become a party of corruption, and there would be no respect for the rule of law.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also said those who have supported the APC Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket would pay dearly for their action, adding that the joint faith ticket was not in God's plan.

Ganduje was elected unopposed as the national chairman of the APC at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, in which President Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders of the party were in attendance.

APC downfall getting near, Primate Ayodele predicts

The ruling party also elected Ajibola Basiru, a former senate spokesperson of the Senate, as its national secretary.

While Ganduje was a two-term governor of Kano State, Basiru represented Osun State in the 9th national assembly.

There are other principal positions that were left vacant in the national executive committee of the APC, following the appointment of some of them as ministers and special adviser to President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng