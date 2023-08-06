A supporter of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, has revealed a military siege at the residence of ex-Lagos governor Babatunde Raji Fashola in Abuja

Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant on new media to Lagos State Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, immediately debunked this assertion

Gawat posted a video and a picture of Fashola in Lagos at a party organised by a former federal lawmaker, Senator Gbenga Ashafa

A rumoured report has revealed that military personnel flooded the entrance of the Abuja residence of former Lagos State governor Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

This was confirmed in a viral tweet by @BishopPOEvang, a political enthusiast on Twitter who supports Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate.

Babatunde Raji Fashola pictured with Senator Gbenga Ashafa on the same day of the rumoured army siege at his Abuja residence. Photo Credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

@BishopPOEvang tweeted:

"Nigerian soldiers has barricaded the entrance to Babatunde Raji Fashola in Abuja...

"Visitors are not allowed in or out of his residence."

Sanwo-Olu's aide reacts

In reaction to the tweet, Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant on new media to Lagos State Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, figuratively dismissed the claim.

He tweeted:

"Person wey dey Harbour Point dey enjoy for dem Ashafa Party … DEY PLAY "

The tweet referred to Fashola attending a party organised by a former lawmaker, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, on that day.

Gawat released a follow-up tweet with video evidence of the governor donning a white agbada and a cap and dancing with the host (Senator Ashafa), who was also doing a purple agbada.

Netizens react

@balogin, said:

"They will just wake up in the morning cook something in their coven for their fellow headless mob to spread like wild fire. Awon werey."

@belloadetunjii, said:

"Walahi olori buruku ni awon omo Obidiot yen...there desperation is becoming a disorder."

@yomidada, said:

"Don't mind them. They just put out all manner of rubbish fake news and information. It's so ridiculous. I don't know what they think they will gain from all they falsify. It's incredible!"

