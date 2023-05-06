An investigation by the OCCRP has linked associates of President-elect Bola Tinubu to the purchase of 20 properties in the UK during his tenure as Lagos governor

The OCCRP revealed that one of Tinubu's associates and director of Aranda Overseas Corp. purchased 17 of the properties

Tinubu was also revealed as the beneficial owner of an offshore company that bought a London property, while Fashola and Sanwo-Olu were also mentioned

Associates of Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect, have been linked to the purchase of 20 properties in the United Kingdom (UK) during his tenure as Lagos governor.

An investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) revealed that Oladipo Eludoyin, Tinubu's associate and director of Aranda Overseas Corp., purchased 17 of the properties between 2004 and 2007.

Associates of Bola Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect, linked to the acquisition of 20 properties in the United Kingdom (UK).

The OCCRP also said it discovered that an offshore company registered in Gibraltar with Tinubu as the beneficial owner, called Abeeb Holdings Limited, bought Flat 9 at 96-100 New Cavendish Street in London.

“OCCRP has uncovered more than a dozen other properties with links to Tinubu, mostly acquired while he served as Lagos state’s governor from May 1999 to May 2007," the report stated.

Fashola, Sanwo-Olu mentioned

The OCCRP added that Babatunde Fashola, Tinubu's former aide and successor, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent governor of Lagos, were also involved in controlling Aranda Overseas Corp.'s internal affairs.

The organisation noted that Tinubu's influence remained strong after his term as governor, citing local media as reporting that he selected Sanwo-Olu as Lagos state governor in 2019.

Sanwo-Olu was allegedly a director in Aranda Resources Limited until 26 days before his first day in office as governor in May 2019. His spokesperson also did not respond to requests for comment.

The OCCRP said spokesmen of Tinubu and Fashola did not respond to requests for comment.

How Tinubu’s son allegedly bought fraud-linked $11M London mansion

Meanwhile, another report claimed a firm belonging to the son of Nigeria’s president-elect bought an $11 million London mansion that the federal government was seeking to confiscate as part of a probe into one of the biggest corruption scandals in Nigeria’s history.

The report, however, noted that there’s no suggestion that the president-elect, Tinubu, was personally involved in the acquisition of the UK property in 2017.

Citing previously unreported UK company documents, the report said the property, acquired by Seyi’s firm was part of the biggest corruption scandals the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was seeking to probe.

