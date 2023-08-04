President Bola Tinubu was being knocked by some stakeholders in the Nigeria polity, including members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), for withdrawing the names of Maryam Shetty and replacing her with Mariya Mahmoud.

On Friday, August 4, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the nomination of Mahmoud and the withdrawal of Shetty by President Tinubu during the plenary.

Demola Olarewaju, the special assistant of digital media strategy to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, opined that President Tinubu is running trial and error government, adding that what work in Lagos would not work at the national level.

He said:

"APC is making it up as they go along as usual, but Nigeria is not the Lagos where skill and talent abound and any Govt appointment brings competence built by years of personal experience.

"Bola Tinubu is running a trial and error administration and Nigeria will be worse for it."

Hannatu Musawa, a ministerial nominee from Katsina who was recently screened by the Senate, urged Shetty to be strong and hope that she survived the trauma that come with it.

She wrote:

"The future is brighter @maryamshetty, I pray for you in this emotional moment."

Theo Abu, a political commentator, expressed his disappointment over the withdrawal of Shetty, saying that the move is detrimental to girl child education.

His statement reads in part:

"I am writing to express my profound disappointment regarding the recent withdrawal of Maryam Shetty as a nominee for a ministerial position.

"It is important to note that this decision is detrimental to the cause of girl child education in our country."

Francis Adeboye, the member of the PDP, condemned the move by the President and described him as an indecisive person.

He said:

"This withdrawal doesn’t speak well at all. After taking 59 days to announce the nominees, he is still unsure about a nominee and had to withdraw a name.

"It just reeks Tinubu’s indecision and it feels like trial and error."

Akin Akinwale, a member of the APC executive council, Oyo State, opined that the nomination of Shetty might not have passed through the right channel and that could be the reason why she was replaced.

He said:

"May I ask who initially nominated Maryam Shetty? Was it Kano APC, Abuja APC, or a cabal in the Presidency?

"I believe that if the initial nomination followed the right channel, there would be no way she could be replaced."

