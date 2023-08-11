President Bola Tinubu has been cautioned against the Ides of March even though he has good intentions for Nigeria and its people

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly was the president against making his friends, his enemies and vice versa, in one of his ministrations

Recall that Prophet Iginla prophesized President Tinubu's victory ahead of the APC presidential primary before the general election

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been warned to watch his steps in his cause of running the country's affairs, as any misstep would lead to catastrophe.

Prophet Joshua Iginla, the leader and founder of the Champions Royal Assembly, gave the warning in one of his ministrations in a short video shared on the YouTube page of the church on Thursday, August 10.

Prophet Iginla warns President Tinubu against the Ides of March

Source: Twitter

The latest prophesy about President Tinubu from Prophet Joshua Iginla

Recall that Prophet Iginla, ahead of the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), predicted that Tinubu would get the ticket and win the 2023 presidential election.

The cleric urged the president to beware of the Ides of March and avoid making his friends his enemy and making his enemies his friend.

Prophet Iginla said:

"Our current leader, President Bola Ahmed, you mean well for this country, but there are people who want to destabilise every sensitive part to distract you. Do not make your enemies friends and your friends enemies."

Major issues before President Tinubu after resuming office

The warning is coming at a time President Tinubu forwarded the names of 49 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Among the nominees, 45 were confirmed by the Senate while three were yet to be confirmed over security concerns. Two former governors, including Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, are yet to be confirmed. One of the ministerial nominees was withdrawn.

Another issue shaking the administration of President Tinubu is the leadership crisis rocking the Niger Republic as it was not sit down well with many northern Nigerian blocs, where the president had gathered significant votes during the 2023 general election.

Also, a major issue on the neck of Mr President was the high cost of living in the country that resulted from the removal of the fuel subsidy at the beginning of Tinubu's administration.

See the video here:

