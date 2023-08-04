Hannatu Musawa was a ministerial nominee among those screened during the plenary session of the Senate on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Hannatu Musawa was the deputy spokesperson of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)

Musawa, embroiled in an NYSC controversy, is the daughter of veteran Nigerian politician, Alhaji Musa Musawa

FCT, Abuja - Hannatu Musawa, who was rejected three years ago for failing to show evidence that she participated in the mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) scheme, has been nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a minister.

A report by Premium Times spotlighted this on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Ministerial list: Hannatu Musa Musawa doesn't have NYSC discharge certificate

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari had on September 29, 2020, nominated lawyer Hannatu Musawa for appointment as national commissioner representing Nigeria’s North-west geopolitical zone on the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) board.

That nomination came about three years after Buhari appointed her chairperson of the board of the National Ear Care Centre, Kaduna.

But on October 20, 2020, the senate in plenary declined to approve her appointment following a report by its Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters that she failed to provide evidence that she either participated in national service after graduating from the university or was exempted from the scheme.

She was considered ineligible for appointment to public office.

It is unclear why senators who voted to disqualify her three years ago did not remind the chamber of that episode when Musawa appeared before lawmakers for her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, August 1.

At the session, senators failed to interrogate her or scrutinise the documents she submitted. After she read a prepared emotional text detailing what she described as her lowly family background, lawmakers asked her to take a bow and go.

