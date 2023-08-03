President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of his second batch of ministers to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

In the second batch, President Tinubu nominated 19 ministers, and adding this to the first batch made the list of ministerial nominees 47.

Among the list are former governors, technocrats, lawmakers and prominent politicians.

However, the careful analysis showed that the President had nominated ministers from some geopolitical zones based on their political and voting strength

In the February 25 presidential election, the northwest gave the highest number of votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Bola Tinubu, who later went ahead to win the election.

Source: Legit.ng