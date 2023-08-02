The Senate will receive the second batch of President Tinubu's ministerial nominees on Wednesday, August 2

A very reliable source in the Senate disclosed that the lawmakers planned to complete the screening on Monday before going to recess

The source revealed that the Senate would complete the screening of the first batch on Wednesday and will immediately move to screen the second batch

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been revealed to be ready to send the second batch of his ministerial nominees to the Senate today, August 2, for screening.

The Punch in a report cited a reliable source in the Red Chamber, who disclosed that the name would come on Tuesday, August 1, or early Wednesday, August 2.

When Tinubu will send second batch of ministerial nominees to senate revealed Photo Credit: Godswill Akpabio, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Senate to announce names of second batch ministerial nominees today

The source further revealed that the names of the nominees on the new batch would be read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the lawmaker, the Upper Chamber will conclude the screening of the 28 nominees that the president earlier sent their names today and will immediately move to the screening of the next batch.

The lawmaker stressed that the Senate is ready to conclude the screening of the nominees before Monday, August 7.

Senate plans to complete screening of ministerial nominees before Monday

He said:

“We want to conclude with the screening before we go on our recess. We wouldn’t want a situation where we would go on recess and we would now start calling lawmakers to back to come for screening.”

Recall that the Senate on Monday, July 31, screened 14 of the 28 ministerial nominees who President Tinubu earlier forwarded to the lawmakers.

On Tuesday, August 1, nine of the remaining 14 nominees were screened during plenary, including Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State and David Umahi, the immediate past governor of Ebonyi State.

Source: Legit.ng