Nigeria - Major cities in Niger are facing rolling blackouts following last week's coup in the West African country.

BBC News reported that Niger’s electricity company Nigelec saying Nigeria cut its supply. Nigeria is a major supplier of electricity to Niger, its neighbour to the North.

Coup: ECOWAS sanctions on Niger

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday, July 30, imposed sanctions including travel ban and a blockade on Niger pending the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted by the military on 26 July. It also threatened the use of force and summoned defense chiefs of the sub-region.

According to news reports, defense chiefs are today (Wednesday, August 2nd, meeting in Abuja. However, Mali, Niger, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso and Guinea were absent from the meeting.

Black out in Niger

PREMIUM TIMES confirmed from a businessman who shuttles Katsina and Niger and prefers not to be named for security reasons that the power outage is believed by residents to be due to the sanctions on the coup plotters.

West African trade bloc Ecowas has put sanctions on Niger, but has not said if these include electricity supplies.

Speaking on Monday, Abdel-Fatau Musah, Ecowas commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, said an armed intervention would be a "last resort". But he insisted that the bloc had to "prepare for the eventuality".

ECOWAS has vowed to prevent further coups that have plagued the Sahel region in recent years, and Mr Musah said there was "a need to demonstrate that we cannot only bark but can bite".

European countries are currently evacuating its citizens from Niger.

