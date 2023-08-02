Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has released a fresh message titled: 'Prophecy, don't escalate Niger crisis'

The cleric sent warnings to the Nigerian government and ECOWAS to rather engage in dialogue that will bring peace to Niger

Primate Ayodele said sending troops to the coup-hit Niger Republic is not wise and may spell doom for Africa as a whole

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Niamey, Niger Republic - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against any military intervention in Niger Republic.

ECOWAS has the power to impose sanctions on Niger, which is one of its 15 members. In 2022, its leaders agreed to create a regional security force to intervene against rebel groups and prevent military coups, Al Jazeera reported.

Primate Ayodele asks ECOWAS member states not to take war to Niger Republic. Photo credits: @primate_ayodele, @officialABAT, @aai_austin

Source: Twitter

Niger crisis: ‘Stay out’, Primate Ayodele warns Bola Tinubu, Nigeria, ECOWAS

Details on how that force would work and its funding are still unclear, with ECOWAS defence ministers expected to make decisions later in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman, said on Friday, July 28, 2023, that the West African bloc and the international community “would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the region”. A Daily Trust report noted this.

Primate Ayodele warned regional bodies who have denounced the coup to stay away.

He said via a video posted on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 1:

“I already prophesied that Africa will begin to fight themselves.

“ECOWAS dare not attack Niger, if it doesn’t want to cause a triple war. We must prevent war in Africa, or else, if the war starts, Africa will not be able to bear it. Stop this incoming war. There must be no war. Don’t allow this war to escalate. A word is enough for the wise.

“Nigeria, don’t try this war. You can’t make any impact in this war. It’s a war that would cost us what we don’t want. It’s a selfish war. ECOWAS, don’t take this step. Let’s avoid the war. Dialogue is the answer. Soldiers, don’t go for this trouble. My message is very important.”

Mali, Burkina Faso send strong warning to France, others over alleged planned military intervention in Niger

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a move considered a tactical way to protect the recent regime change in Niger, Mali’s military Junta said on Monday, July 31, that they stand to support the coup leaders in Niamey.

According to Mali, it stands with Burkina Faso to defend the Niger Republic.

Source: Legit.ng