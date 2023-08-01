President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria from Cotonou, the capital of the Benin Republic, a neighbouring country with Nigeria.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Earlier on Tuesday, August 1, the president was reported to have travelled to the neighbouring country at the invitation of the French-speaking country's president, Patrica Talon, for the 63rd independence anniversary of the neighbouring West African country.

The arrival of President Tinubu was disclosed in a tweet by NTA on Tuesday evening. See the tweet below:

Aside from President Tinubu, Talon also invited six state governors in Nigeria for the independence anniversary.

The six governors are governors of the states that shared borders with the Benin Republic. They are Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Others are AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, Umar Bago of Niger and Nasiru Idris of Kebbi state, and they were also present at the Independence celebration of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The update was revealed by Tolu Ogunlesi, an ex-aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, in a tweet earlier on Tuesday. See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng