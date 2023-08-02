The protesting NLC have demanded the upward review of the minimum wage to N200,000 as a precondition to ending the nationwide protest

Ayuba Suleiman, the NLC Chairman in Kaduna State, speaking on behalf of the union, said their other demands include that the government should ensure that the refineries return to work

The union also demanding for the reversal of the fuel price to N180, suggesting that government should continue to pay for the subsidy and increase the minimum wage

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded an N200,000 minimum wage and the renovation of the four refineries to end the ongoing nationwide protest against the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

Members of the union converged at the Ikeja under-bridge in Lagos on Wednesday, August 2, to stage the protest march in some parts of the state.

NLC reveals what can stop protests against fuel subsidy removal

Ayuba Suleiman, the NLC Chairman in Kaduna State, said the union wants an upward review of the minimum wage from N30,000 to N200,000.

Suleiman also called on the government to revered the fuel price in the country back to N185, suggesting that the government should continue paying for the fuel subsidy and increase the minimum wage by about 700 per cent.

President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29, and oil marketers immediately increased the fuel price. The government and some stakeholders have consistently said Nigeria cannot continue to borrow to finance the subsidy.

Why fuel subsidy has to go

Many economic experts, including the World Bank, have, on several occasions, advised the government to stop paying for the fuel subsidy if it truly intends to revive the country's dying economy.

But the organised labour, after several meetings with the government, said President Tinubu's measure to curtail the removal of the fuel subsidy was not enough and is demanding for upward review of the minimum wage.

Tension, anxiety as protesters pull down national assembly gate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Members of organised labour protesting against the removal of the fuel subsidy have broken down the gate of the national assembly complex and gained entrance into its premises.

The security operative at the entrance could not stop the aggrieved union who entered the assembly premises to sing songs of solidarity.

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, has declared that no going back on the union's plan to embark on a nationwide protest over the fuel subsidy removal.

