Members of organised labour protesting against the removal of the fuel subsidy have broken down the gate of the national assembly complex and gained entrance into its premises

The security operative at the entrance could not stop the aggrieved union who entered the assembly premises to sing songs of solidarity

Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, has declared that no going back on the union's plan to embark on a nationwide protest over the fuel subsidy removal

FCT, Abuja - Organised labour across Nigeria on Wednesday, August 2, embarked on a nationwide protest over what they described as the "anti-masses policies" by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Part of their complaints was the challenges that come with the fuel subsidy removal by President Tinubu, BBC Pidgin reported.

How workers broke down national assembly gate during protest

Though the president has shared his plans to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, organised labour is saying they were not enough.

During the protest in Abuja on Wednesday, the workers broke down the gate of the national assembly to gain entrance into the parliament.

The security operatives who tried to block the gate could not stop the protesters from gaining entrance.

The protest was taking place in Abuja to the country's commercial cities including Lagos, Kano, Rivers and other part of the country.

Nigerian workers take protest to national assembly

Hundreds of workers under the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress are going rounds with different placards to show their displeasures with the new government.

On Tuesday, August 1, the labour union insisted that no going back on the planned protest despite President Tinubu's broadcast on Monday, July 31, where he reeled out his plan to alleviate the poverty brought about by the fuel subsidy removal.

Many economic experts and organisations, including World Bank, have advised that if Nigeria did not end the subsidy era, the practice will end the country as it continue to borrow to pay for the subsidy.

NLC denies suspending strikes, protest, lists major demands

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joe Ajaero, the national president of the NLC, has said in a statement that there is no going back on the planned industrial action of the union.

Ajaero, in a statement he personally signed, said the NLC has neither reconsidered nor suspended its planned protests scheduled for Wednesday.

Earlier, the secretary of the NLC, Emma Ugbaja, hinted that the organised labour would meet with its members to decide the following line of action after meeting with the federal government team.

