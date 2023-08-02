Peter Obi has been seen in panic mode as he misplaced his two phones at the presidential election petition court on Tuesday

In a trending video, the Labour Party flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election, was heard telling his running-mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, that he kept the phone on the table

A source, however, later disclosed that the former Anambra Governor later found his two phones on Tuesday

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, misplaced two mobile phones at a session of the presidential election petition court in Abuja on Tuesday, August 1.

In a video shared by The Cable on its Twitter page, the former governor of Anambra State looked distraught as he searched for his missing device.

Obi, Datti, Chimamanda appear at court

Obi, in the company of his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Nigerian award-winning novelist Chimamanda Adichie, and other political associates were at the hearing of their petition on Tuesday.

“I came in with two of them (phones) here,” Obi heard telling Datti, who sought to know what was wrong.

However, a source closer to the Labour Party chieftain revealed that Obi later found the phones.

Court reserves judgment on Peter Obi's petition against Tinubu

Recall that Peter Obi was the second runner-up in the 2023 presidential election. Still, he and his party had filed a joint petition before the petition court to challenge the outcome of the February poll.

Obi and his party are asking the court to nullify the victory of Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the election.

On Tuesday, Obi, Labour Party and the respondents adopted their final written addresses.

The court has subsequently reserved its judgment, adding that the date of its decision would be communicated to the petitioners and their respondents.

