Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has sternly warned the judges of the PEPC against issuing a wrong decision

The political prophet also warned the judges at the state tribunals to be wary of the wrath of God in their decision on electoral matters

Ayodele gave the warnings on the background of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's petitions against Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 elections before the court

Ikeja, Lagos - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the political prophet and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a serious warning to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC)'s judges.

The political cleric warned that the judges must be careful in their judgments so that their decision would not attract "God's wrath.", Tribune reported.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, are before the court, challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Ayodele reveals serious prophecy on the PEPC judges

Osho Oluwatosin, the media aide to the prophet, disclosed the new prophecy by Primate Ayodele in a statement on Tuesday, August 1.

According to Ayodele, serious consequences are ahead if the judges give any wrong judgement on the election tribunal cases.

Ayodele warned that the judges would see the wrath of God should any of them make any wrong pronouncement on the matters before them.

The wrath of God awaits judges who take wrong decisions, Ayodele declares

He said:

‘’The judges must make the right pronouncement so they can be blessed than do what will cause tribulation, agony, pain, and tears. They should not do what will destroy their generations."

He went further to warn the judges of the governorship tribunals across states in the country to thread courteously, adding that the days of giving the wrong judgment without God's wrath are gone.

However, Ayodele maintained that he was not threatening the judicial process or raining curses on the judges. Still, it is dangerous for the judicial defenders not to make the right decision.

