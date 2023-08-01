The PDP has adopted its final written addresses to the Presidential election petition Court in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adopted its final written addresses challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja, Nigeria.

The PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has adopted the final written addresses to the tribunal. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Counsel to the PDP, Chris Uche (SAN) pleaded with the tribunal to grant the prayers of the petitioners and dismiss all preliminary objections to the admissibility of some exhibits, NTA News reported

Uche prayed the court to use the admissibility exhibits in the determination of the petitioners' case.

However, Wole Olanipekun, the counsel to President Bola Tinubu, asked the court to dismiss the petition for lacking merit.

In same vein, the counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Mahmud and All Progressives Congress(APC) Lateef Fagbemi, said the petitioners failed to discharge the burden placed upon them by law in their petition, hence, it should be dismissed.

The tribunal is expected to deliver its judgment at a later date after the adoption of the final written addresses

The court has reserved all the rulings on all the preliminary objections in this petition, alongside the judgment on the main petition.

