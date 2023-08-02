The drama that ensued between the DSS and the officials of the Nigeria Prisons Service over the custody of the suspended CBN governor has continued to generate reactions in the polity

During the arraignment, operatives of the DSS manhandled a senior official of the NCoS, tore his uniform and also succeeded in re-arresting Emefiele and taking him away

Reacting, a chieftain of the ruling APC described the action of the DSS operatives as a "bizarre act" and urged Emefiele to engage his lawyers if he feels his rights were trampled upon

Oyo state, Ibadan - A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress has urged the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to defend his rights if it has been violated.

The spokesman of the APC in Oyo state, Mr Wasiu Sadare, in an interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 2nd, urged the embattled Emefiele to fight for his rights and not wait for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to defend him.

APC chieftain reacts to the recent faceoff between the DSS and prison officials during Emefiele’s arraignment. Photo credit: @firstladyship, @AreaFada1

Source: Twitter

DSS and prison officials face-off

Recall that Emefiele's arraignment was enmeshed in a drama recently, following a scuffle between operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officials of the Nigerian Prisons Service over Emefiele's custody.

In a statement, the DSS noted that the incident was unfortunate and did not reflect the professional disposition of the Service. It thereby promised to probe the face-off.

APC chieftain reacts to the development, sends words of wisdom to Emefiele

Speaking on the development, Mr Sadare urged Emefiele to engage his lawyers and prosecute the DSS if need be.

He stated thus:

"The suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, knows what to do if his rights have been violated and he does not have to wait on Mr. President to prove that.

"Let him direct his lawyers to take on the DSS if he feels the security agency has trampled upon his constitutional rights."

Emefiele: “We didn’t break any law”, DSS reacts as officers clash with prison warders

Meanwhile, the DSS has condemned the brawl between its officers and the Nigerian prison Officials over the custody of suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

In a statement by its PPRO, Peter Afunanya, the secret police described the incident as unfortunate and maintained the Service would initiate detailed investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the embattled former CBN chief Emefiele faces charges bordering on “illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”

