Embattled Godwin Emefiele has become a trending topic on social media, and it's not for the right reasons

The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is being trolled by netizens over the outfit he wore for his alleged possession of gun and ammunition trial

Netizens trolled him for his prophet-like appearance donning a jalamia and holding a big Bible to his arm like a cleric

Lagos, Ikoyi - The unfortunate ordeal of Godwin Emefiele, the embattled and suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has continued to get wild reactions from netizens.

During the week, Emefiele was arraigned at the federal high court, Ikoyi-Lagos State, after several weeks in the Department of State Security (DSS) custody.

Godwin Emefiele is facing a two-count charge of illegal gun possession and ammunition. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Mansur/Ikhide R Ikheloa

Emefiele's trial, from the inception of his arrival and exit in court, gained a lot of media coverage and social media reactions.

He is arguably one of the most hated people in Nigeria at the moment due to his antecedent of effecting a new naira policy that led to the scarcity of the currency and the high rise of commodities in the market.

Netizens react

However, one of the moments that drew the attention of netizens on social media was Emefiele's exit from the courtroom after the conclusion of his arraignment session.

The embattled Emefiele was seen holding a huge Bible and donning a 'Jalabia' outfit like an Islamic brethren.

His appearance caused a lot of stir and mixed reactions, leaving one netizen (Albert Otto) describing the situation as a "Two-factor authentication."

Adelaja Ridwan Olayiwola held a different opinion about the photo as he empathised with Emefiele.

Olayiwola said:

"At least, he has repented. Let’s find a place in our heart to forgive him. He is our brother, after all."

Ubong Udoh said:

"Give him a bell, and we'll have the ideal cover page for - The Trials of Brother Jero."

Isaac Omotoso said:

"Prision is meant for correctional purposes. He took it along well prepared for the worst in case his bail would not be granted."

Orlando Orlando described Emefiele as a Nollywood who is acting a script to get the sympathy of Nigerians.

He wrote:

"Nollywood is actually underrating our politicians ooo! These guys would make great actors for blockbusters."

