FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will appear at the presidential election petition tribunal slated for Tuesday, August 1.

Atiku's final address has called for the nullification of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential election and candidacy due to his antecedents and affiliations with alleged drug trafficking crimes in the United States.

The presidential election tribunal will adopt the final address of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's petition on Tuesday, August 1. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The address also highlighted the dual citizenship of President Tinubu, an act that contravenes the statutory provisions of the Electoral Act of 2022 as amended.

The final address also enumerated other shortcomings of President Tinubu, which should be considered strong evidence against his illegitimacy as Nigeria's leader.

Source: Legit.ng