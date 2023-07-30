Asari Dokubo has spoken on why he threatened ‘trouble’ against Governor Siminalaye Fubara of Rivers state

Dokubo recently threatened to unleash mayhem on Governor Fubara, if he causes problems for his camp

The former leader of the defunct Niger Delta People's Volunteer Force (NDPVF) said the Rivers governor stirred up the hornet's nest

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Buguma, Rivers state - Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, has said the “language” Rivers state Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, used against him was “excessive”, thus his threat.

Dokubo said Governor Fubara asked security operatives to attack and possibly kill him, the reason for his open threat to the governor.

Asari Dokubo has justified his recent outburst against Governor Fubara. Photo credits: Cibi Dabo, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara: "Nobody has the right to ask anybody to attack me", Asari Dokubo

Dokubo stated that he has committed no crime to warrant the Rivers governor ordering security agents to go after him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The ex-militant spoke in a Facebook Live on Saturday, July 29, monitored by Legit.ng.

He said.

“After the crisis of 2003, 2004, nobody has heard my name in any crisis. I have my right to life, naturally guaranteed by God, and nobody has the right to take my life.

“Nobody has the right to ask anybody to attack me. I have not committed any crime.

“I work; my governor should know what work I am doing. I am doing a legitimate job for the government.

“The governor does not go out without security, the military personnel who are there (state security heads) go out with security.

“I don’t even know who I’m fighting, they know me. So, I should be walking around without security. Where do I display weapon (sic)? How many times do people see me in the public? So, who have I disturbed? Let people come out to say ‘this is the people Alhaji Dokubo-Asari has disturbed'. I challenge anyone.”

He added:

“If I were governor, I would not be that stupid to make such stupid statement.”

Furthermore, Dokubo said his aversion to Fubara’s declaration of Rivers as a Christain state may have infuriated the governor, but he “has no problem with the governor”.

NBA reacts to Dokubo’s public parade of self-acclaimed Army of militants for Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Epe Branch, Lagos state, condemned the public display of alleged premeditated terror by the leader of the Niger Delta militants, Asari Dokubo.

In a viral video making the rounds on Sunday, July 23, Asari Dokubo, who just returned from hajj in Saudi Arabia, was seen addressing a troop of his militants in front of his house.

Source: Legit.ng