Some members of the opposition have written a petition to the DSS against the APC governorship candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo

The DSS invited Ododo for questioning based on the allegations contained in the petition from the opposition

The APC candidate honoured the DSS invitation for questioning on Saturday, July 29 and was interrogated for hours

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Usman Ododo, for questioning following a petition against him by some members of the opposition.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo disclosed his via his Twitter handle, @KingsleyFanwo, on Saturday, July 29.

BREAKING: DSS Invites APC Kogi Governorship Candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo for questioning, Photo Credit:@KingsleyFanwo

Source: Twitter

Fanwo stated that Ododo honoured the DSS invitation as a law abiding citizen who is aspiring to lead Kogi state.

He explained that the APC candidate was drilled by a team of Dss Operatives at the DSS for hours.

"The allegations contained in the petition are frivolous and unfounded, but it was incumbent on the APC Governorship Candidate to respect a constituted authority such as the DSS.

"Alh. Ododo was drilled by a team of Operatives at the DSS for hours and he gave convincing explanations to the interrogators."

Source: Legit.ng