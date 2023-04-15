BREAKING: Winner Finally Emerges in APC Governorship Primary in Kogi State
Kogi state - Ahmed Usman Ododo, the former Local Government Auditor-General in Kogi State, has emerged as the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the forthcoming November governorship election.
The APC gubernatorial primary election was held on Friday throughout all the wards in the state as the party conducted a direct primary.
Ododo scored a total of 78,704 votes and won the direct primary election with a wide margin to defeat six other contestants in the governorship race, according to Nigerian Tribune.
Details shortly...
Source: Legit.ng