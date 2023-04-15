Kogi state - Ahmed Usman Ododo, the former Local Government Auditor-General in Kogi State, has emerged as the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the forthcoming November governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The APC gubernatorial primary election was held on Friday throughout all the wards in the state as the party conducted a direct primary.

Ododo scored a total of 78,704 votes and won the direct primary election with a wide margin to defeat six other contestants in the governorship race, according to Nigerian Tribune.

Details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng