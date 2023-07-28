Nigerians have started reacting to the move of President Bola Tinubu's nomination of members of the opposition parties for ministerial positions.

President Tinubu, on Thursday, July 27, forwarded the names of 28 nominees to the Senate for ministerial positions in his cabinet.

Reaction trails Tinubu's appointment of opposition members as ministers Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

List of opposition members President Tinubu appointed as ministers

Among the nominees are members of the opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Accord Party.

From the list, former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, a chieftain of the PDP, was given the ministerial slot of state while Tinubu's cabinet ignored the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 election in the state, Tonye Cole.

The case is the same in Oyo, where the Accord Party guber candidate took the slot of the state over Teslim Folarin, the APC candidate in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Why Tinubu appoints opposition members

Reacting to the development, MS Ingawa, a public commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, said the move could cause an uproar within the party but believed that it might not last once the majority are on the president's side.

Ingawa added that some of the opposition members President Tinubu nominated worked more than the APC governorship candidates in their states during the February 25 presidential election.

The analyst added that in politics, everyone will be rewarded based on the efforts they put into the struggle for power during campaigns and other activities.

He said:

"There is always turbulence after such events. We don’t expect everyone to accept but when the vast majority believes in them, then we are good to go. The opposition members that featured even worked more than some party members towards the victory in 2023, and politics is reciprocal."

