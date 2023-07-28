Senator Orji Uzor Kalu says he declined a chance to become a cabinet member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said he was approached by the federal government shortly after stepping down his Senate Presidency ambition

Senator Kalu said that he was the one who urged President Tinubu to pick any candidate of his choice in Abia State

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - Former Senate presidential aspirant and ex-governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, revealed how he declined to become a ministerial nominee.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng Kalu disclosed that the federal government approached him to be a part of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

Senator Orji Kalu recounted how he told President Bola Tinubu to choose any candidate of his choice. Photo Credit: Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

Kalu declined the offer and urged the President to pick whoever he liked from Abia State.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“When I did not contest for the Senate Presidency, the federal government of Nigeria wanted me to be a minister...I asked him (President Bola Tinubu) to put anybody of his choice.”

Ministerial list: Who takes Abia's slot?

Meanwhile, Nkiru Onyejiocha, a federal lawmaker of the House of Representatives representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, was nominated by President Tinubu.

Onyejiocha is one of the high-ranking lawmakers in the national assembly, having been there since 2007.

In 2019, Onyejocha contested for the position of speaker of male-dominated Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives against Femi Gbajabiamila from Lagos State, nominated for the post by their party - All Progressives Congress, APC. Onyejocha’s major campaign issue was to zone speakership position to her region – south-east of Nigeria for a balanced distribution of key federal powers among the six geo-political zones of the country. But she stepped down less than 24 hours before the election..

Tinubu's Ministerial List: Kwankwaso and Other Prominent Politicians Whose Names Are Missing

Meanwhile, the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had some shocking omissions after it was announced on Thursday, July 27.

Some big names like Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Abiodun Faleke were all missing from the 28-man ministerial list released.

However, the Senate could announce another batch of ministerial lists in the next 24 hours.

Source: Legit.ng