The House of Representatives announced the leaders of the various House Committees on Thursday, July 27

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor and the daughter of former Delta State Governor James Ibori, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, were both made leaders

Bello chairs the House Committee on Banking Regulations, while Erhiatake chairs the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has named Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor and the daughter of former Delta State Governor James Ibori, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu as leader of standing committees in the lower chamber.

Tajudeen made this announcement at the Thursday, July 27 plenary session at the lower chamber of the national assembly, Daily Trust reported.

The House of Representatives announced 134 standing committees and their leaders on Thursday, July 27. Photo Credit: Hon.Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu/Hon. Mohammed Bello El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Who are the House Committee leaders?

The Speaker announced 134 standing committees at the plenary, with Ibori's daughter leading the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and El-Rufai’s son leading the House Committee on Banking Regulations.

Former Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, former House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, and Mukhtar Betara also emerged as chairmen of committees.

Ikenga Ugochinyere emerged as the chairman of Petroleum Resources (Downstream), while Alhassan Ado Doguwa emerged as the Chairman of Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

Kabir Alhassan Rurum emerged as the chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, while Abdulmumini Jibrin got the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, House Committee chairman on works in the 9th Assembly, is now the appropriations chairman.

Betara, who headed the Committee on Appropriations in the 9th House, now heads the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Yusuf Adamu Gagdi retained the House Committee on Navy Chairmanship alongside Leke Abejide, who also retained his House Committee on Customs and Excise.

House of Reps Confirm Appointment Of President Tinubu's Service Chiefs

In another development, the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of the service chiefs recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the House ad-hoc committee, which screened them on Monday, July 17.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu appointed the new service chiefs on June 19, 2023, three weeks after his inauguration.

Source: Legit.ng