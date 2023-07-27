President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, July 27, submitted the much-awaited ministerial list to the National Assembly for screening

Honourable Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, the only female presidential aspirant who stepped down from the presidential race has been appointed into Tinubu's cabinet as a minister

Ohanenye, a barrister, announced her decision to support the former Lagos governor during the presidential primary of the ruling party in June 2022

Honourable Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, has finally made it into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

The only female presidential aspirant who stepped down for Tinubu has been appointed as a minister. Photo credit: Uju Ohanenye, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Sole female aspirant who stepped down for Tinubu appointed minister

The lone female All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant who stepped down for Tinubu at the party’s special convention and presidential primary in 2022, has been appointed minister, Daily Trust reported.

The Senate, on Thursday, July 27, unveiled Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees at the plenary. The names were read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary and Ohanenye, a barrister, made the list.

APC’s female presidential aspirant Ohanenye steps down for Tinubu

She was one of seven APC aspirants who stepped down for the eventual winner, President Tinubu, at the convention, which took place at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Before she announced her withdrawal from the race to support Tinubu, Ohaneye put up a dramatic show as she entertained the public with her dance steps.

But in an interview, she told The PUNCH that she has always enjoyed dancing even in public places.

“Wetin concern me? I am a happy woman. I boogied down all the way. Even when they were counting the votes, I would stand and danced without a hoot about who was watching me.

“Wait till we win the 2023 general election, Nigerians will see me dancing all the way. I will wear my dancing shoes again.”

Video as Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye steps down for Tinubu surface online

At the APC presidential primary in June last year, Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, who had purchased the APC form for N100m, stepped down for Tinubu and also danced in the process. She has now been nominated as a minister. Her hope has been renewed.

