The long-awaited ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu has continued to influence conversations in the polity

This time around, Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been dragged for allegedly nominating a minister from Bayelsa state to serve under Tinubu's government

Reacting, Jonathan disclosed some politicians have no clear understanding of his visit to Tinubu, and urged Nigerians to disregard ‘mischief makers’ and their fake news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed his position regarding this visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Jonathan, he has not made any move and has no plan to influence the nomination of a minister from Bayelsa state in Tinubu's government.

Jonathan has denied the move to influence President Tinubu's ministerial nominees. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Jonathan clears air on Tinubu's ministerial list nomination, visit to villa

Meanwhile, a group known as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Council in Bayelsa state had raised alarm over the alleged move by the ex-Nigerian leader to influence the nomination of a ministerial slot from Bayelsa.

But Jonathan, while reacting to the allegation, said some politicians in the state might have wrongly interpreted his recent visits to the Presidential Villa, Daily Trust reported.

"Ignore fake news", Jonathan urges Nigerians

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, the former President said the visits were to brief President Bola Tinubu, who has just been elected as the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, on the recent developments in the sub-region, since Jonathan himself is the Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise, Vanguard report added.

He urged Nigerians to ignore what he termed ‘mischief makers’ and their web of fake news because of the danger they pose to the peace and healthy growth of our nation.

Tinubu's ministerial list: APC elders battle Jonathan over Bayelsa slot

Some elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa have taken their ground against what they described as “relentless attempts” by former President Goodluck Jonathan to nominate ministers from the state for President Bola Tinubu.

The group under the aegis of the Bayelsa APC Elders Council alleged that the former President has been making moves to nominate a minister for the state after he openly and actively supported Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election.

Chief Michael Adomokeme, chairman of the APC Elders Council, while speaking to journalists in Yenagoa, the state capital, said it was not right for the former president to move to reap where he did not sow.

Ministerial list: Tinubu has 48hours to unveil names of nominees

Legit.ng earlier reported that the deadline for President Bola Tinubu to unveil and forward the names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate is Friday.

Section 42 of the constitution provided that the president and governors must provide names of their ministers and commissioners within their first 60 days in office.

On Friday, President Tinubu, sworn in on Monday, May 29, will mark his 60 days in office as the number one citizen of Nigeria.

