The people and residents of the Sapele local government area of Delta State have lost an influential personality in Chief Charles Obule

The business mogul and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly slumped to death on Tuesday, July 25

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State described Chief Obule as a faithful party chieftain who has significantly contributed to its development

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Delta, Sapele - Chief Charles Obule, a former governorship and senatorial candidate in Delta State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has slumped to death.

As reported by Daily Trust, Chief Obule died on Tuesday, July 25, in Sapele local government at age 65 after a protracted illness.

Until his demise, Chief Obule held the title of the “Erhi of Okpe Kingdom.”

Chief Charles reportedly slumped and died after a protracted illness. Photo Credit: BNN Network

Source: UGC

Delta State govt mourns Obule

Reacting to the shock demise, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State described Chief Obule as a faithful party chieftain who has also exhibited numerous acts of philanthropy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a statement issued on the incident, Governor Oborevwori said:

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman and grassroot politician, Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule, who died on Tuesday evening.

“The news of his passing was a terrible shock to me. He was a gentleman politician, and he distinguished himself in the service of his people as a great philanthropist.

“Chief Obule was a versatile lawyer, prominent businessman and astute politician who excelled in all that he did. He was a humanist par excellence. Obule Group of Schools and Medical Centre, which he founded, are renowned for quality education and healthcare delivery to the people of Sapele and the Urhobo nation at a hugely subsidised cost."

"Obule contributed greatly to the growth of PDP" - Governor Oborevwori

Governor Oborevwori acknowledged the great contribution of the deceased to the party, describing him as a "great financier" of the party.

He also acknowledged his impact on the development of Sapale local government and the entire Delta State.

He said:

“As a grassroots politician and party financier, Chief Obule contributed greatly to the growth of the PDP in Sapele Local Government Area and Delta State. His death is a big loss not just to the PDP and Urhobo nation, but also to the entire Delta State."

Governor Oborevwori prayed that God gives the deceased's family the strength and fortitude to bear their loss and for his soul to rest in peace.

Mourning As Former Influential PDP Senator Loses Wife

In another development, the lawmaker who represented Abia North in the eighth Senate lost his wife, Lady Nimi Ohuabunwa.

The deceased, a lawyer battling a prolonged ailment, had died in an Abuja hospital on Saturday, July 22.

Ohuabunwa, the former leader of the ECOWAS parliament, announced her death on Monday, July 24.

Source: Legit.ng