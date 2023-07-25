Abia state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has been told he would be removed from office in the near future

In May, the federal high court in Kano declared the votes polled by Otti in the last general election as wasted but refused to nullify the certificate of return issued to him as the winner of the poll

Nonetheless, Akin Akinwale, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is still predicting that Otti will not see out his term in office

Umuahia, Abia state - Akin Akinwale, a member of the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, has said Alex Otti, the governor of Abia state will be removed from office.

Akinwale said like Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party (LP), the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency at the House of Representatives, Otti will be sacked.

APC chieftain predicts removal of Alex Otti as Abia governor over Labour membership registration

The APC chieftain argued that by virtue of the Electoral Act 2022, Governor Otti was not duly sponsored by the LP as he was not a member of the party as of the time the primary election was purportedly held.

Akinwale explained that the Abia governor left the APC on May 26, 2022, and emerged as the LP candidate on June 9, 2022.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, July 24:

“I need to be sure of the judgement of the Delta State Tribunal sacking the LP rep. The reason was that he wasn’t a member of the party for the number of days as stipulated in the Electoral Act.

“Dear Governor Alex Otti, minus one day today. You are going. Your days are numbered.”

Tribunal sacks Labour Party's candidate, declares PDP winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, nullified the election of Ngozi Okolie of the LP as a member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency at the House of Representatives.

The tribunal in a judgement on Monday, July 24, held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the LP as he was not a member of the party as of May 28, 2022, when the primary was purportedly held.

