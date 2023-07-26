General Paul Tarfa, has been confirmed by the Senate as chairman of the North East Development Commission board

President Bola Tinubu wrote to the Senate to confirm the appointment of Tarfa and 10 other members of the commission

Tarfa was a classmate of former President Muhammadu Buhari and was just appointed by President Tinubu to head the commission

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has confirmed the appointees of President Bola Tinubu, who are members of the governing board for the North East Development Commission.

General Paul Tarfa (North East Adamawa), a former President Muhammadu Buhari classmate, was one of President Tinubu's appointees confirmed by the Senate, The Punch reported.

Senate confirms Buhari's classmate, 10 others for new appointment Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The nominees were confirmed at the Senate plenary after their Wednesday, July 26 screening.

In a letter read on the floor of the house by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu urged the lawmakers to confirm the nomination of the appointees.

Full list of new appointees by President Tinubu

Below is the complete list of other appointees on the list:

Hon Gambo Maikyau member (North East, Taraba) Abdullahi Abbas member (North West, Kano) Zaf Steven Ondora, Member (North Central, Benue) Chief Mutiu Lawal Areh, Member (South West, Lagos) Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, Member (South East, Abia) Frank Achinike Owo Member (South South, Rivers) Mohamed Goni Alkali (Managing Director North, East Borno) Musa Yashi, Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs (North East, Bauchi) Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya as Executive Director of Operations, (North East, Gombe) Dr Abubakar Garba Ileah, Executive Director of Administration and Finance, (North East, Yobe)

The confirmation is coming barely two months that President Tinubu was sworn in after the end of the tenure of former President Buhari.

Tinubu has made several appointments since his assumption into the president's office while many Nigerians are still waiting to know the calibre of people that would make up his ministers.

