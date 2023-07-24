Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau has confirmed the appointment of the chief of staff and special aides

Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau (Kano North), has made a fresh set of appointments.

Barau has named Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi as his Chief of Staff (CoS); Professor Bashir Fagge, special adviser on policy and monitoring; and deputy general editor of Daily Trust, Ismail Mudashir as special adviser on media and publicity, The Guardian reported.

Barau appointed former Oyo state governor's son, Idris Ajimobi

In a statement from his media office, Barau also appointed Idris Ajimobi, son of the former governor of Oyo state, the late Abiola Ajimobi, as special adviser on special duties.

The details of Barau's other appointees

The senator also appointed Yusuf Tumfafi, as his special adviser on politics; Mrs. Ngozi Nkemdirim, special adviser on administration and Shittu Kunchi, special assistant on media and publicity.

According to Barau, the appointees were selected based on track records in their respective professions. He said the appointments take immediate effect, Leadership report added.

