President Bola Tinubu has been said to have concluded the plan of renaming the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS).

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS) on Sunday, July 23, saying that President Tinubu's special adviser on revenue, Zach Adedeji, made the comment.

According to the tweet, the president would make the official unveiling once the Senate constituted its committees for several functions of the government agencies.

This development could be part of the reform President Tinubu has vowed to embark on since he resumed office.

He has promised Nigerians that more economic reform would be carried out, and one such decision was the removal of the fuel subsidy and stopping the multiple exchange rate.

The removal of the fuel subsidy has led to an increase in fuel prices in the country, which has equally increased the cost of fuel in all the nooks and crannies of the nation.

The high fuel price increases the cost of basic commodities in the country, particularly foods and transportation.

Many Nigerians are complaining about the situation in the country, complaining about the high cost of things in the country and calling for the president's intervention.

The government on the other has announced plans to give palliatives to Nigerians through the National Economic Committee (NEC).

