Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen has spoken words into the circumstances Nigeria has found itself in following the pronouncement of the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu, during his inauguration on Monday, May 29, said, "Subsidy is gone", and the pronouncement has plunged the country into disarray as the price of petrol immediately increased by over 200%

The commodity was first sold between N400 and N500 when President Tinubu made the announcement. Still, fast to nearly two months after, the commodity is now sold between N600 and N720, based on state and location.

The development has increased the cost of basic commodities in the country, most importantly food and transportation. Many Nigerians are complaining about the hardship while the government still deliberates on the best form of palliatives.

However, Fr Mbaka, while speaking to his congregation in a video on the official page of the adoration ministry, expressed optimism for the country's future.

The cleric said:

"It doesn't matter who is the president, it doesn't matter who is the governor, you are going to prosper. Fellow Nigerians, God is taking over this country. No matter what is happening, God will be God in this country. I can see a future of Nigeria living in abundance in divine affluence".

