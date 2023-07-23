The Court of Appeal overturned the Federal High Court's ruling in Lagos that ordered INEC to transmit election results electronically

The initial case was brought by the Labour Party in March, seeking a mandamus order to enforce INEC's regulations on electronic result transmission

The appellate court agreed with the APC's arguments, stating that INEC has discretionary powers in determining how to transmit election results

The Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling by the Federal High Court in Lagos, which had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results in the state electronically.

The initial case was brought to the court in March by the Labour Party (LP), along with its governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and 42 other House of Assembly candidates.

The Court of Appeal Court has ruled that INEC has the power to determine the mode of the transmission of election results. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

They sought a mandamus order compelling INEC to adhere to its regulations and guidelines, which included provisions for electronic result transmission.

Electronic transmission of results: How Federal High Court ruled in favour of Labour Party

Judge Peter Lifu of the Lagos Federal High Court granted the requested relief and.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The judge further directed INEC to employ impartial and qualified logistic companies, free from partisan affiliations, for the distribution of election materials.

Labour Party vs INEC: APC proceeds to Court of Appeal

In response to the High Court's decision, the All Progressives Congress (APC) sought permission to appeal the ruling.

During the appeal process, the ruling party argued that INEC has discretionary powers to determine the mode of transmitting election results.

The APC, through its lawyers, also contended that the case should have been filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, and criticised the lower court's refusal to allow the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to join the proceedings, asserting that the matter had significant implications for all registered political parties involved in the 2023 general election.

INEC and electronic transmission of results: Appeal court gives verdict

On Friday, July 21, the Court of Appeal, led by Abubakar Umar, agreed with the APC's submissions, TheCable reported.

The court emphasised that INEC has wide discretionary powers under Section 50(2) and Section 60(5) to determine how it transmits or transfers election results.

“As I had demonstrated earlier in this judgment, the Electoral Act gives the 43rd respondent (INEC) discretion on how it carries out its assignment including how it transmits or transfers the result of election from polling units,” Umar said.

The judges highlighted that an order of mandamus could not be granted to restrict this discretion.

The Court of Appeal acknowledged that the lower court had based its decision on Clauses 37 and 38 of INEC's Regulation and Guidelines. However, they pointed out that the Electoral Act allows the commission to amend or modify its regulations, thereby validating INEC's authority to change its approach to result transmission.

Additionally, the appellate court referred to a previous judgment, delivered in January by Emeka Nwite, a Federal High Court judge in Abuja (suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1454/2022), which affirmed INEC's liberty to choose the method of transmitting election results.

Labour Party's suit amounts to abuse of court process, appeal court says

The Court of Appeal ruled that the present suit in Lagos (FHC/L/CS/370/2023) amounted to an abuse of the court process since the same issues had been litigated in the Abuja suit.

Consequently, the court set aside the judgment of P.O. Lifu and dismissed the suit (FHC/L/CS/370/2023) in its entirety, ordering parties to bear their respective costs.

Why Labour Party cannot call for Mahmood Yakubu's sack, INEC explains

In another report, INEC explained why the Labour Party can not call for the sack or dismissal of its Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, over the outcome of the 2023 general election.

Yakubu’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the evidence cited by the Labour Party is unfounded and unreasonable.

“The reasons adduced by the LP in making the latest and familiar demand are not only illogical but also ridiculous,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng