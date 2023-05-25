Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, VC of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), has met with officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja

The clear-the-air meeting was about the governor-elect of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno certificate saga

The YPP governorship candidate, Albert Bassey, has alleged that Eno was expelled from UNIUYO in 2005 over WAEC certificate forgery

FCT, Abuja - The vice-chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, has been forced into a clear-the-air meeting with officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja over the Akwa Ibom state governor-elect, Umo Eno certificate saga.

As reported by TheCable, the meeting became necessary after a flurry of petitions was sent to the NUC, which regulates university education in the country.

Akwa Ibom Governor- elect, Umo Eno accused of being expelled from UNIUYO over forgery of certificate.

Source: Facebook

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate, Albert Bassey, has filed an election petition marked AKW/GOV/01/2023, where he alleged that Eno was expelled from UNIUYO in 2005 over a West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate forgery

The former YPP governorship, through his lawyers, asked the tribunal to nullify the declaration of Eno as Akwa Ibom state governor-elect.

However, the PDP governor-elect and the university have denied Bassey’s allegation

TheCable reported that sources in the know disclosed that the NUC executive secretary, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed demanded an explanation from Ndaeyo because of the petitions and negative media reports.

Ndaeyo met with senior officials of the NUC on Wednesday where the issue was discussed at length.

Although the resolution of the meeting could not be confirmed but a senior NUC official told TheCable that said the commission was worried about the mixing of education with politics and would not want anything that would tarnish the image of the university.

