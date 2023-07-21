Prophet Godwin Ikuru of Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry has released a prophecy on the candidate that will win the 2024 Edo state governorship election

Prophet Ikuru said Philip Shaibu, the current deputy governor of Edo state, is not the best man to take over from Governor Godwin Obaseki

The cleric did not mince words, declaring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the poll

Benin City, Edo state - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the spiritual leader of the Jehovah Eye Salvation, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not win the governorship election in Edo state.

The governorship election in Edo state will be held in 2024. Incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, a member of the PDP, is term-limited and will not be a candidate. However, his lieutenant is speculated to be an aspirant.

"APC, not PDP, will win Edo poll": Prophet Ikuru

Speaking on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 20, Prophet Ikuru said Philip Shaibu, the incumbent deputy governor of Edo state who is being touted as a candidate in the 2024 gubernatorial election, “cannot never rule” the state.

He said:

“Philip Shaibu can never rule Edo people because I saw him moving like a tortoise.

“Adams Oshiomhole brought him to the limelight and he turned against his leader.”

Prophet Ikuru continued:

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over Edo state; don’t doubt it. Don’t even try to put money on PDP if Shaibu wants to come out.

"Governor Obaseki should finish his tenure and go, APC is coming to take over."

Furthermore, the cleric said he saw "strong fights" in the PDP that will work against the party in the 2024 election.

