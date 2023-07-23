The agitations to have a gender-balanced parliament appeared not to have achieved the desired result, following the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June to commence its legislative duties.

While the call to have more female lawmakers has increased, the numbers have dropped compared to the 9th Assembly.

Adebule, Kingibe and other female lawmakers in Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly. Photo Credits:Idiat Oluranti Adebule/ Ireti Kingibe/ Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo

Source: Facebook

There were seven female senators in the 9th Assembly compared to the 3 in the 10th while the House of Representatives experience a slight increase from 13 to 16.

Female Lawmakers in 10th Senate

According to Daily Trust, below are the female lawmakers in the Senate.

1. Ireti Heebah Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP), represent the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

2. Ipalibo Banigo represents Rivers West on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

3. Idiat Oluranti Adebule represents Lagos West, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Female lawmakers in 10th House of Representatives

As reported by Business Day, below are female Reps members:

4. Regina Akume (APC) represents Gboko/Tarka constituency in Benue state.

5. Maureen Chinwe Gwacham (APGA) represents Oyi/Ayamelum in Anambra state

6. Marie Enenimiete Ebikake (PDP) represents Brass-Nembe constituency in Bayelsa state

7. Zainab Gimba (APC) represents Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge constituency in Borno state

8. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu (PDP) represents Ethiope East/Ethiope West constituency in Delta state

9. Mariam Onuoha (APC) represents Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo constituency in Imo state

10. Kafilat Ogbara Kosofe, (APC) represents Kosefe constituency in Lagos state

11. Oriyomi Onanuga (APC) represents Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North constiency in Ogun state

12. Beni Butmak Lar (PDP) represents Langtang North/Langtang South in Plateau state

13. Boma Goodhead (PDP) represents Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru constituency in Rivers state

14. Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim (APC) represents Damaturu/Gujba/Gulani/Tarmuwa in Yobe state

15. Fatima Talba (APC) represents Nangere/Potiskum constituency in Yobe state

16. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC) represents Oluyole constituency in Oyo state

17. Chinwe Clara Nnabuife (YPP) Orumba North/Orumba South in Anambra

18. Blessing Onuh (APC) Otukpo/Ohimini in Benue state

19. Lilian Obiageli Orogbu (LP) Awka North/Awka South in Anambra state

Source: Legit.ng