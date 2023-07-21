Mmesoma Ejikeme has been offered three-month guidance and counselling by the Anambra State Government

The Anambra state commissioner for education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, made this known during a press briefing in her office in Awka, on Thursday, July 20

Meanwhile, the therapy class was recommended by the state panel and approved by Governor Chukwuma Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State has approved a therapy class for Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma.

The Anambra State Government on Thursday, July 20, handed over 19-year-old Mmesoma, who forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, to a psychotherapist for three-month guidance and counselling, The Punch reported.

Why Soludo approved a three-month therapy class for Mmesoma?

The state commissioner for education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, confirmed this development at a press briefing in her office in Awka, on Thursday.

Chuma-Udeh said Mmesoma would undergo a therapy class for three months as recommended by the state panel, which probed the UTME forgery case.

This is coming a day after Mmesoma appeared before a panel of the House of Representatives in Abuja, where she tendered an apology to the exam body and pleaded for leniency, Vanguard report confirmed.

