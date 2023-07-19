The supreme court has quashed claims that the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, had a telephone conversation with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The apex court said Ariwoola also did not communicate via phone with the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS)

A social media post started gaining traction on the night of Monday, July 17, alleging that there is a move to interfere with the judiciary as a rerun is reportedly highly probable

FCT, Abuja - The chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has denied the allegation that he had a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu over petitions seeking to nullify the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The CJN, through a statement issued by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 19, said he equally did not speak with the director-general (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; The Punch reported.

'I didn’t speak with President Tinubu', CJN Ariwoola speaks out

The apex court warned that if the current trend of falsehood continued, Nigeria may not make the desired progress, Vanguard newspaper also reported.

The statement partly reads:

"It is imperative to state clearly that there is no iota of truth in the narrative, as there was no such telephone conversation between the CJN and anyone."

Recall that a Twitter user, Jackson Ude, had alleged that the CJN had through a telephone conversation advised President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to get ready for a re-run of the 2023 presidential election.

Amid the ongoing litigations between Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and President Tinubu, that particular social media claim gained significant attention.

APC reacts to report of CJN Ariwoola allegedly calling President Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) reacted to the allegation that President Tinubu put a phone call through to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, over the ongoing hearing at the presidential election petition court.

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the APC, in a statement published by the NTA on its Twitter page on Wednesday, July 19, said the tweet by Ude was intentionally mischievous and misleading.

