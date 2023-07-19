The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the current N617 per liter of fuel is excessive and unacceptable

The PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba said Nigerians should not be buying petrol for more than N150 per litre

Ologunagba described the policies by the APC as "ill-thought-out, badly planned, and hurriedly-executed"

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the current price of a litre of petrol following the increment in pump price by oil marketers on Tuesday.

The main opposition party said N617 per litre in Abuja and N568 in Lagos is “provocative”

According to PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, petrol should not be sold for more than N150 at filling stations, TheCable reported.

In the statement issued on Tuesday, July 18, Ologunagba said the hike in petrol price is “worsening the already suffocating economic situation” in the country.

“Our party insists that the N617 per liter of fuel is excessive, unacceptable, and cannot be justified under any guise. This is especially given the economic potential and prospects within our country.

“Even with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, the PDP maintains that with a deft, transparent, and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, national comparative advantage, and expanded value chain in refining capacity, fuel should not sell for more than N150 per litre in Nigeria.”

The PDP spokesperson said Nigerians are losing their means of livelihood to the “badly planned and hurriedly executed” policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP is alarmed that with its ill-thought-out, badly planned, and hurriedly-executed policies, the APC is running Nigeria’s economy aground with the value of naira rapidly plummeting, businesses and production shutting down.”

Source: Legit.ng