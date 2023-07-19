President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been given a working antidote to end the sit-at-home orders forced on southeast residents by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

The factional leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide has urged the President to collaborate with southeast governors

President Tinubu was also charged with addressing the marginalisation and injustice against Igbos in the southeast

Ebonyi, Abakaliki - Amid the sit-at-home orders forced on southeast residents by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the factional camp of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide has presented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with an antidote of ideas to eliminate the menace.

Confirming this development, the Secretary General of the Chidi Ibeh faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said suggestions had been made to be set in motion to combat pro-IPOB agitators.

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to address the injustice against the Igbo people. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to a statement released in Abakaliki, the group said:

“President Tinubu should work with southeast governors and other relevant officials to address perceived marginalisation and injustice against Igbo people.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"This could involve implementing Federal Government’s policies and programmes that promote inclusivity, equitable resource allocation and socio-economic development in the region."

Tinubu urged to prioritise infrastructural development in southeast

They suggested a full-time collaboration between the federal government and the southeast in boosting infrastructure development, like the construction of dams, deep sea ports, inter-state standard gauge railway lines, job creation, and overseas training of repented Biafra agitators could end the sit-at-home order.

The faction added that security operations should be treated with absolute professionalism and respect for human rights should be treated with absolute priority as it would help create a balance in maintaining law and order in the southeast.

As reported by Guardian, the Ohanaeze faction added:

“Federal Government, in collaboration with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, southeast governors, and other stakeholders, should promote reconciliation efforts aimed at healing wounds and divisions caused by the conflict.

“Investing in education and youth empowerment programmes can help address underlying issues of unemployment, poverty and social exclusion that contribute to grievances in the region.”

Insecurity: Uzodimma Holds Emergency Meeting With Southeast Leaders, Details Emerge

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma has summoned an emergency meeting with Southeast leaders over the frequent insecurity challenges in the region.

It was gathered that the meeting featured a series of deliberations ranging from security challenges to political affairs.

The meeting had the chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chris Ngige, as well as Ayim Pius Ayim, Senator Dave Umahi and other top southeast leaders in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng