Nigerians on Tuesday, July 18, were greeted with an increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol

Amid a gloomy economy, petrol started selling at N617 in many stations across the country as citizens groan

The price of petrol had gone up on May 31, 2023, just two days after President Bola Tinubu came on board — from N180 per litre to N537/litre

FCT, Abuja - Deji Adeyanju, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, on Tuesday, July 18, asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to borrow Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s plan on how to fully de-regulate the oil sector.

According to Adeyanju, there is no shame in taking from Atiku’s books.

Deji Adeyanju says President Tinubu should be humble and take a leaf out of opposition figure, Atiku Abubakar's manifesto. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Fuel price: "Borrow Atiku’s plan", Adeyanju tells Tinubu

Atiku, a former vice-president of Nigeria, was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) presidential candidate during the 2019 and 2023 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tinubu, on the other hand, is a long-standing chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeyanju wrote on his known Twitter handle:

“There should be no arrogance to solving a nation’s problems. Borrow Atiku’s plan on how to fully deregulate the oil sector. You are already president.

“Halt the suffering in the land. Sell the useless refineries, bring back subsidy & remove it finally when refineries start working.”

Earlier in the day, the price of petrol increased across cities in Nigeria, with fuel users paying above N600 — from around N537 per litre.

This comes just after the ex-depot price of PMS increased following the purchase of new stock, Voice of Nigeria reported.

Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), attributed the rise in petrol pump prices in Nigeria to market forces, The Punch reported.

Fuel is now N617 per litre as NNPC increases pump price, marketers give 3 reasons

Legit.ng had reported on how the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited adjusted its pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol from N537/litre to N617/litre.

The adjustments were spotted in some filling stations in Abuja on Tuesday, July 17, 2023, and it is expected the new prices will be implemented across the country.

Mike Osatuyi, national operations controller, of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had previously spoken on the changes.

Source: Legit.ng