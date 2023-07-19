Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed to Nigerians that his visit to the presidential villa would be frequent

FCT, Abuja - Following yesterday's visit to the Presidential Villa, former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that his visit to the State House to see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be frequent.

As reported by TheCable, Jonathan said President Tinubu's position as the leader of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would warrant his frequent visit to the presidential villa in Abuja.

Ex-President Jonathan said his role in ECOWAS prompted his visit to the presidential villa to see President Bola Tinubu, the ECOWAS chairman. Photo Credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu was elected ECOWAS chairman on Friday, June 9, at the 63rd session of the ECOWAS heads of state meeting in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

Shortly after he met with President Tinubu at the presidential villa, ex-President Jonathan told State House reporters that his position as the head of the ECOWAS mediation team to Mali and chair of the West African elders’ forum requires him to always report to the chairman of ECOWAS.

He said:

“Now that we are lucky our president has been appointed as the chairperson of the authorities of ECOWAS’ Authority of Heads of State and Government, I will be coming every week,” he said.

“So Nigerians should not be surprised because we have a lot of challenges in the sub-region and those are the things we are discussing."

Jonathan reveal details of conversation with Tinubu

Jonathan disclosed that his visit was merely to brief President Tinubu on some details and activities of the continental and subcontinental bodies.

He said:

“I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies. I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African elders forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents.”

