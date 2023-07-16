President Bola Tinubu has yet to move into his official residence at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, despite being in office for over six weeks

The delay is attributed to ongoing renovation work that started in late April when former President Buhari vacated the residence

The maintenance reportedly includes repainting and furniture replacement, and Tinubu is expected to have a say in the choice of furniture for his official residence

Despite being in office for over six weeks, President Bola Tinubu has not yet taken up residence at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While he has been actively using his private conference room, office space, and Aso Chambers for important meetings with local and international guests, his official residence remains unoccupied, a report by The Punch on Sunday, July 16, stated.

Maintenance work has reportedly delayed President Tinubu's relocation to his official residence in the Aso Villa. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Why Tinubu is yet to move into official residence

The reason for the delay, according to The Punch, could be the ongoing renovation work that began in late April when former President Buhari vacated the residence to move into a temporary residence known as the Glass House.

Legit.ng gathers that maintenance work around the Presidential Villa started on May 6, 2023, a few weeks before Tinubu's inauguration.

The renovations included repainting worn-out areas with white paint and replacing the furniture in the green room of the Council Chamber, among other things.

A source cited by the newspaper noted that, like his predecessors, Tinubu was expected to have a say in the choice of furniture for his official residence.

"Tinubu has not moved in because maintenance work is still ongoing," another source was quoted as saying.

