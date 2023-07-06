The agitation for a ministerial slot has led to a clash in Rivers state as political leaders show their might

Former governor, Nyesom Wike is believed to be lobbying for a ministerial role despite being a member of the main opposition, the PDP

Senator Magnus Abe, a one-time member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is also another prominent name touted to be minister from Rivers state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Supporters of the immeidate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate during the March election in Rivers state, Magnus Abe, are at loggerheads over who should be appointed a minister from the state.

According to The Sun newspaper, while Wike’s key loyalist, Tony Okocha, had claimed that the ex-governor delivered the state for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 election, Abe’s ally, Kadilo Kabari, argued that the former federal lawmaker was the first to declare his support for Tinubu and openly worked for him.

Nyesom Wike and Magnus Abe’s advocates are fighting dirty over Rivers state's ministerial slot. Photo credits: Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Nyesom Wike, Magnus Abe’s apologists trade words in Rivers state over ministerial slot

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, July 5, Kabari expressed his aversion to the idea of Wike becoming a minister, according to Guardian newspaper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kabari is among the stakeholders of the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC).

He said:

"We condemn the campaign of calumny against Distinguished Senator Magnus Abe and other political actors while cautioning that pursuits should be personalised with honesty, capacity, merit, truth, and fairness as yardsticks.”

In contrast, Okocha, who was a chief of staff to former governor Rotimi Amaechi, called on President Tinubu to cede a ministerial position for Rivers state to Wike.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, July 4, Okocha said Wike worked hard for Tinubu’s victory during the presidential election, adding that he would accept Wike as his leader if he decides to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP crisis: APC concedes ministerial slot to Wike? Stakeholders open up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC major stakeholders from Rives State called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, for ministerial appointment.

According to The Nation, the stakeholders were led by Chief Tony Okocha, the former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government and chieftain of the APC, under the aegis of Amalgamated Bola Tinubu Campaign Council.

Source: Legit.ng