Gusau, Zamfara - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government and the Police Command in the state of snatching the vehicle of its chairman.

The APC in the state alleged that the vehicle with the plate number GUS 51 AH was forcefully seized by the police officers attached to the government without a warrant, TVC News reported.

Tension as APC chairman's vehicle is seized

Source: Facebook

Why Police Seize APC chairman's Vehicle in Zamfara

According to the state's opposition party, the vehicle's driver was detained for several hours without questioning.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the APC spokesperson in the state, Yusuf Idris. The incident was condemned, and the party demanded the immediate return of the vehicle accompanied by a written apology.

Idris explained that the sad incident happened in Gusau, the state capital when the police were found to be secretly trailing the driver, suddenly descended on the vehicle so that they could take it away.

PDP governor orders detainment of APC chairman's driver

The driver then raised the alarm on the police, later known as attached officers at the government house.

The statement reads in part:

“They explained that they were asked by the Commissioner of Police in the state to recover the vehicle and take it to the Police Command Headquarters, only for them to divert to the government house after forcing the driver to change the route.”

Source: Legit.ng