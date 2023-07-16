Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has advised his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to approach governance cautiously

Ganduje's advice is on the heels of the Kano State government's criticism of President Bola Tinubu's N500 billion palliative to cushion the aftermath effect of fuel subsidy removal

The former governor said his successor was too quick to criticise as he urged his administration to take a cue from Governor Hope Uzodimma-led Imo State

The former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called out the administration of his successor, Governor Abba Yusuf for critiquing the N500 billion palliative scheme of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cushion the aftermath effect of the subsidy removal.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Kano State Government had protested the disbursement of N500 billion in palliatives for small businesses.

The state governor said the distribution favours more states and regions than others, pointing out Lagos State as the state with the highest allocation of 47%, the South-South 17%, with other areas getting lower.

Meanwhile, the Kano State government and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) have been urged to adopt a "concrete plan that will alleviate the suffering of the toiling masses in the state rather than picking holes in the federal government's post-subsidy palliative plan."

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday evening, July 16, signed by the immediate past commissioner for Information and Internal affairs of Kano state, Muhammad Garba.

The statement reads:

“Instead of studying what the palliative plan is all about, Kano State openly criticised the plan only for them to withdraw the statement."

Ganduje urge Yusuf to learn from Uzodimma

As contained in the statement, the Kano State government have been urged to take a cue from the Imo State government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He said:

"While some states have gone ahead to set up committees that would provide an interim solution to the situation and others like Imo State have increased the minimum wage to N40,000 as an immediate interim measure, the NNPP government in Kano has not made any concerted efforts.

“In 2017, while negotiations were on between the Federal Government and the Labour Union on the N30,000 minimum wage, the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje went ahead and negotiated N36,000 minimum wage and thereby became one of the first state governments to approve minimum wage above that of the federal government"

Ganduje blamed the current administration's inexperience and lack of understanding as a major factor contributing to their inconsistencies and unguarded statements.

He, however, urged the Governor Yusuf-led administration to be cautious in approaching matters of governance rather than making unguarded statements that could ruin the sustainability of development in the nation.

Source: Legit.ng