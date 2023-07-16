Primate Elijah Ayodele said IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu does not have the power to divide Nigeria

He said IPOB members will only make noise and Nigeria will divide at God's appointed time without violence

The man of God urged President Bola Tinubu to have mercy on Kanu and release him from the DSS detention

Lagos state - Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed why the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, cannot divide Nigeria.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Primate Ayodele said Kanu does not have the power to divide Nigeria or actualise the Biafra Republic.

Primate Ayodele says Nnamdi Kanu cannot actulise Biafra. Photo Credits:Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele/ Mama_Onyeobodo

The man of God said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, adding that IPOB members will only make noise because it is God that can divide Nigeria.

He further stated that at God’s appointed time, Nigeria will divide peacefully without bloodshed or violence.

He advised President Bola Tinubu to have mercy on Kanu and release him from DSS detention

He noted that IPOB members’ agitation can easily be solved because they are only crying out due to marginalization.

Primate Ayodele:

‘’President Tinubu should look into the issue of Nnamdi Kanu and let justice prevail. I advise Mr President to release him because he won’t be the one to divide Nigeria. He cannot even actualise Biafra Republic in Nigeria.

‘’Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members will only make noise. They are only shouting because of marginalization which can easily be resolved, they can’t cause division in the country.

‘’When God is ready, he will divide the country Himself and there will be no bloodshed or violence.’’

